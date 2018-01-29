Police: Gunman kills self after deadly shooting

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a gunman apparently killed himself during a standoff with officers who were responding to report of a deadly shooting.

A woman called Massillon police late Saturday to report that her husband had been shot near a detached building at the rear of their home.

The homeowner, 33-year-old Dustin Woods, was taken to a hospital as police made contact with 73-year-old William McCullough, who was renting the detached building from Woods.

After several hours, police heard a single gunshot from inside the building. McCullough was found suffering from an apparently self-inflicted wound.

Both McCullough and Woods died of their injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

