Evansville creates animal abuse registry to help shelters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southwestern Indiana city has created an animal abuse registry to help animal shelters screen people seeking to adopt pets.

Evansville's new database lists the person's name, case number and the judgment against them in animal abuse or neglect cases. The information includes the charges, sentence and any stipulations of their sentence or probation.

City Councilwoman Missy Mosby pushed for the registry. She says the information will help animal shelters screen potential adopters to make sure animals aren't given to people with a criminal history of abusing or neglecting animals.

Mosby tells the Evansville Courier & Press that the registry will also help residents determine if their "neighbor isn't supposed to have dogs."

The registry can be accessed through the Evansville Police Department's website.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

To view registry, visit evansvillepolice.com, click on "Humane Officer Report," and then "2017 convicted animal offenders."

