EB I-74 ramp to SB I-275 reopens

The ramp from eastbound Interstate 74 to southbound I-275 is open again after a crash closed it earlier this morning.

A pickup truck and sedan collided on the ramp, initially partially blocking it just after 6:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they promptly closed it.

The ramp was open again by 7 a.m.

Crews are now responding to a report of a flipped red SUV with a 17-year-old male driver trapped inside by a tree on it, a dispatcher said.

The teen does not appear to be hurt, the dispatcher said.

