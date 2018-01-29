Colerain Twp intersection closes daily for sewer repairs

West Galbraith Road is closed daily for the next week at the intersection of Blue Rock Road for a sewer repair project.

West Galbaith will reopen at the end of each work day.

The project is expected to be completed in March after repaving and restoration is complete.

Crews closed the road about 7:30 a.m. Monday as they begin to construct a 6-inch sanitary sewer line to service the property at 4198 W. Galbraith Rd.

About 10 people showed up to work on the project.

Construction activity will occur generally between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some weekend work may be needed.

In addition to traffic inconveniences, typical construction-related disturbances such as noise, dirt and vibrations should be expected throughout the construction period.

This project is part of Project Groundwork, MSD's multi-year plan to reduce sewer overflows into streams and rivers in Hamilton County.

