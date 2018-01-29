Boy's shooting spurs questions about armed deputies in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio officer's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a scuffle outside a juvenile courtroom has some people questioning whether such sheriff's deputies should carry guns while monitoring that court.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Jan. 17 shooting of Joseph Haynes prompted an online petition demanding that deputies stop carrying guns in Franklin County Juvenile Court.
An official from the local police union that represents deputies says taking away guns from trained officers would be a mistake.
Sheriff Dallas Baldwin declined to talk about whether court security measures are being reviewed, saying such discussion would be inappropriate until the shooting investigation is finished.
Court security by armed deputies is common practice, though not universal. Connecticut and Massachusetts don't allow their court-employed security officers to carry guns in court.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching but kickoff won't be without controversy beforehand.Full Story >
Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching but kickoff won't be without controversy beforehand.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky has been found dead, the family confirmed.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky has been found dead, the family confirmed.Full Story >
If someone pulls up next to you on the roadway and tries to get your attention with a license plate, police recommend calling 911.Full Story >
If someone pulls up next to you on the roadway and tries to get your attention with a license plate, police recommend calling 911.Full Story >
Indiana's legal age for buying tobacco products would increase from 18 to 21 under a bill backed by a House panel.Full Story >
Indiana's legal age for buying tobacco products would increase from 18 to 21 under a bill backed by a House panel.Full Story >