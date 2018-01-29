Sheriff: Boys playing outside find AK-47 used to shoot Warren County deputy in 2016

Two boys playing outside on Sunday found the assault rifle used to shoot and seriously wound a Warren County deputy a year and a half ago, the Warren County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning.

"We are incredibly relieved knowing this weapon has been recovered, and we are thankful the two young boys made the right decision to immediately turn the weapon over to their father who then contacted us," said Chief Deputy Barry K. Riley in a prepared statement.

The children were behind Jonathan Lane in Landen when they spotted the Century Arms RAS AK-47 that sheriff's officials say Mohammed Laghaoui, 19, fired at Deputy Sheriff Katie Barnes on June 9, 2016.

The gun was in an area best described as a drainage or run-off area, yet near a pond searched a year and half ago, according to the sheriff's office.

The weapon itself was not functional in its current condition, but it had one live round chambered, and additional ammunition in the magazine, sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

