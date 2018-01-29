SWAT responds to suicidal man barricaded in gas station bathroom

The Hamilton County Police Association SWAT Team is responding to a suicidal man barricaded in the bathroom at this Shell gas station off Montgomery Road near I-71. (FOX19 NOW)

Authorities are surrounding this Sycamore Township Shell gas station off Montgomery Road east of I-71. (FOX19 NOW)

A SWAT team is responding to a man barricaded in a Sycamore Township gas station bathroom, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The man is threatening to shoot people and himself at the Shell gas station off Montgomery Road just east of Interstate 71, dispatchers said.

The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

Related story:

Hamilton Co sheriff disbands SWAT team, rejoins countywide one

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.