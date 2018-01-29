Son, girlfriend charged with murdering his mother & grandfather in Aurora double homicide

A man and his girlfriend are accused of murdering his mother and grandfather in an Aurora double homicide earlier this month.

Cody W. Booth, son of Faith Craig, and grandson of Walter Bryant Jr., and his girlfriend, Margie L. Thompson, are charged with two counts each of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit robbery, Dearborn County prosecutors announced Monday.

Craig and Bryant's bodies were found Jan. 19 when Dearborn County deputies went to their Aurora residence to conduct a welfare check.

Bryant, 78, was found lying at the bottom of the home's basement stairs. A preliminary autopsy report shows he suffered blunt force trauma to his head in addition to stab wounds, Prosecuting Attorney Lynn M. Deddens said in a prepared statement.

Craig, 58, was found in the basement. She died from multiple stab wounds, according to the statement.

Booth and Thompson were missing from the residence.

The next day, law enforcement officers stopped them in Bryant's vehicle on KY 80. Booth was driving and Thompson was riding in the passenger seat.

Booth was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a Kentucky Parole Violation.

Thompson was taken into custody on Friday.

Booth remains in custody in Kentucky on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Indiana on the new murder warrant.

Thompson will appear in court on the charges at 1:30 p.m. Monday before Dearborn Circuit Court James D. Humphrey.

