Elon Musk sells thousands of $500 flamethrowers

(RNN/CNN) – Elon Musk’s latest product is red hot.

Over the weekend, a company owned by the Tesla founder started selling flamethrowers at $500 each.

The Boring Company flamethrower guaranteed to liven up any party! https://t.co/n2FiZimJia — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Musk’s The Boring Company says it will cap sales at 20,000 units. He advised potential customers against making a purchase.

Obviously, a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

But no one’s listening. More than 7,000 have been sold already, according to Musk.

The web page bills it as the “World's safest flamethrower!” and “Guaranteed to liven up any party!”

The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Wonder why it’s called The Boring Company? The firm is focused on low-cost tunnel construction.

Why are they selling flamethrowers? We don't know.

Selling a product like this to the public may seem like a fire ready to happen. But Musk’s company is prepared. It’s selling fire extinguishers too.

“Buy an overpriced Boring Company fire extinguisher! You can definitely buy one for less elsewhere, but this one comes with a cool sticker.”

