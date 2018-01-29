S. Indiana housing official apologizes for stun gun remark

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana public housing official has apologized for asking a police officer to use a stun gun on a man who recorded video of a public meeting.

New Albany Housing Authority interim director David Duggins says he's "deeply sorry" for his comment after last Monday's housing authority board meeting.

The News and Tribune reports Duggins asked an officer to deploy a stun gun on Brandon Brown after Brown used a cellphone to record the meeting, where an activist spoke out against a plan to raze public housing units for a redevelopment project.

Brown says the stun gun comment was frightening.

Housing Authority President Irving Joshua says he believes Duggins was joking, but for such a comment to be lighthearted the two men would need to have been close friends.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

