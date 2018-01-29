Kevin Hart to swing through Cincinnati, just about everywhere else on upcoming tour

Kevin Hart will be stopping by Cincinnati on his Irresponsible Tour.

General tickets will go on sale Wednesday at noon.

Hart stopped by Dayton's Ervin J. Nutter Center this past weekend but will swing back through the Tri-State in May. Here are a few local dates:

April 29: Louisville, KFC YUM! Center

May 18: Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 19: Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena

Sept. 14: Columbus, Nationwide Arena

Hart took to Twitter on Monday to announce he'd be doing more than 100 shows on the tour. You can visit his website for more dates and ticket information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.