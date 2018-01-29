Video captures elephant making illegal border crossing

(RNN) – When the traveler weighs 12,000 pounds, you don’t ask for a passport.

Over the weekend, an Asian elephant made an illegal border crossing from China into Laos, Chinese network CCTV+ reported. It was all caught by a surveillance camera.

The wild pachyderm trotted up to the Laos border crossing, paused for a moment and stepped over the barricade.

About an hour and a half later, the elephant, apparently done with its tour, came back home.

Elephants are nationally protected in China.

Fewer than 300 inhabit the country, most of them live in a rainforest in Yunnan Province near the border with Laos.

