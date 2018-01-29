Xavier, UC Bearcats move up in AP Top 25

Xavier and the University of Cincinnati have both moved up in the newest AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings.

The Musketeers moved up two spots to No. 6 after beating Marquette in a mid-week game.

UC jumped one notch to No. 8 after two wins over Temple and Memphis. It's the Bearcats' second straight week in the Top Ten.

Ohio State d ropped four spots -- to No. 17 -- after a last-second home loss to Penn State. Kentucky is back in the rankings at No. 21, on the heels of their win against a Top Ten West Virginia squad in Morgantown.

