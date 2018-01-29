Police: Mom charged with child endangerment 'stomped on' daughter

Elham Mahmoud, 33, pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge. (Hamilton County Jail)

A mother is facing child endangerment charges after police say she used a belt to beat her daughter.

Elham Mahmoud, 33, pleaded not guilty in a Hamilton County court appearance Monday morning.

The child was “repeatedly stomped on and her hair was pulled,” a police affidavit states.

A school teacher discovered the girl’s injuries two days after the alleged beating, according to the affidavit.

Mahmoud turned herself in and is cooperative in the case, her attorney said in court.

The judge set her bond at $10,000.

