Man gets prison time for killing ex-fiancee's young son

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted of killing his fiancee's 2-year-old son has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving at least 17 years.
Twenty-nine-year-old Brent Houdeshell was sentenced last week after his earlier conviction on charges of murder, child endangerment and evidence-tampering in Hancock County, south of Toledo.
The Arlington man maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.
Houdeshell's attorney argued that the boy, Breydon Ferrell, vomited in his crib and hurt himself after trying to get out. Attorney Adam Newman said Houdeshell bathed the toddler after he fell out of the crib and later found him unresponsive.
Prosecutors say Breydon's injuries included a fractured skull, a broken leg and other internal injuries. A medical expert said bruises indicated the toddler's face was slapped.
