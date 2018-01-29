Cincinnati dispatcher arrested, accused of threatening to cause physical harm to fellow dispatcher

A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.

Kitty Hughes, 54, of College Hill, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a misdemeanor menacing charge shortly after her arrest at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, her arrest slip shows.

The alleged incident occurred earlier that day, about 3:30 p.m., at the communications center off Radcliff Drive in South Fairmount, the report states.

Hughes pleaded not guilty in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Jan. 24 and was released after 10 percent, or $50, was posted of her $500 bond, court records show.

The judge ordered Hughes to stay away from the victim, listed in court records as Tia Bomske.

Hughes returns to court March 24.

She did not respond to calls for comment Monday.

We also reached out to Cincinnati police for comment and asked to speak with Hughes, Bomske, their captain, a police spokesman or supervisor about the incident.

"There is an active internal investigation regarding the incident that occurred at Emergency Communications Section," wrote a police spokesman, Lt. Steve Saunders, in an email to FOX19 NOW.

He said he did not know Hughes' work status.

Saunders said police would not grant any interviews.

FOX19 NOW has asked Cincinnati police for the incident report related to Hughes' arrest and her personnel file.

