Police search gardens for alleged serial killer victims

Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.Full Story >
Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky has been found dead, the family confirmed.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky has been found dead, the family confirmed.Full Story >
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.Full Story >
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.Full Story >
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionFull Story >
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionFull Story >
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityFull Story >
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackFull Story >
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.Full Story >
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.Full Story >
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekFull Story >
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekFull Story >
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsFull Story >
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsFull Story >
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamFull Story >
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamFull Story >
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsFull Story >
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsFull Story >