Q&A: Miami is getting an MLS franchise -- what does that mean for FC Cincinnati?

Nashville is getting a Major League Soccer team. As of Monday, it is officially official that Miami is also getting a Major League Soccer team.

Below are a few questions (and answers) for fans waiting patiently for any news regarding FC Cincinnati's 2020 expansion bid.

Q: Does the Miami announcement have any bearing on FC Cincinnati's bid to join MLS?

A: Miami’s announcement has no bearing on FC Cincinnati’s bid -- Miami’s bid has been years in the making and has been viewed as a separate process.

Q: Didn't we already know about Miami?

A: The MLS commissioner announced in 2014 that Miami would get a franchise, but it wouldn’t be accepted until Miami had a stadium and funding plan agreed upon.

Q: Is there any way this could impact FC Cincinnati?

A: It was announced Monday that Miami would begin MLS play in 2020. The MLS Commissioner has stated he would like one of the new expansion teams to start in 2019 to balance the number of teams in each conference. This does leave the door open for FC Cincinnati to begin MLS play in 2019 if they are awarded an expansion bid in the coming weeks.

Q: Is it possible Nashville will be selected to begin MLS play in 2019?

A: We don't know yet.

Q: Who does FC Cincinnati have to beat out for the next MLS bid?

A: Sacramento and Detroit are the remaining finalists for that second 2020 bid.

Q: Will we know by March?

A: Definitely. (Maybe.)

Q: If FC Cincinnati lands the bid, where will they put that soccer-specific stadium?

A: The team recently submitted an option to buy land in the West End. As far as we know, sites in Oakley and Newport, Ky. are still in play.

