Bevin speaks at Koch event on 'day of prayer' for shooting

By ADAM BEAM and STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has spoken to an elite group of GOP donors at a private retreat in California on the same day he had declared as a "day of prayer" for the small community impacted by a deadly school shooting last week.
Bevin was a featured guest at the exclusive weekend retreat near Palm Springs, California, sponsored by the political network backed by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch.
The Kentucky governor did not address the shooting directly in multiple appearances attended by The Associated Press, which was allowed to cover parts of the private event.
Bevin has visited the community around Marshall County High School at least twice since the shooting, including an emotional ceremony on Friday to declare Sunday as "a day of prayer for Marshall County."
Beam reported from Frankfort, Kentucky.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
