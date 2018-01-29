More than 2 kilos of cocaine, heroin seized in Hamilton; Father, son arrested

A father and son were arrested early Saturday morning after officials seized more than 2.5 kilos of heroin and cocaine in Hamilton.

Police said detectives from Hamilton and the Butler County BURN Unit served 2 search warrants in the 1700 block of Grand Boulevard.

They seized 2.5 kilos of cocaine, more than 2.5 kilos of heroin, more than 10 pounds of marijuana, approximately $67,000 in cash, two guns and four vehicles.

Police said the father and son arrested were "major players" in drug trafficking.

Jose Juel Sr. 51, and Jose Juel Jr., 26, were charged with several counts of drug trafficking and drug possession

Two others were arrested for drug related charges, three more were arrested on immigration charges.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, police said the narcotics were coming from Mexico into the state of Ohio and then being distributed to Butler County,

The investigation is ongoing.

