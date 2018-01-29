Report from Ohio AG provides snapshot of human trafficking in the state

Of 208 potential victims of human trafficking identified in Ohio in 2017, more than 90 percent of them were women, according to the state Attorney General's office.

The AG's Human Trafficking Commission has released its annual report, which breaks down a number factors surrounding the practice of human trafficking. The report suggests that while victims ranged in age from younger than 13 to older than 85, most were between the ages of 21 and 29 years old.

Below, you'll find the state's breakdown of those potential victims, by gender, age, and race:

You'll also notice a breakdown of suspected traffickers in the report, which suggests human traffickers tend to be men between the ages of 21 and 59.

Buyers (or johns) also tend to be men, as noted by the report:

According to the report, factors contributing to becoming a victim of human trafficking include alcohol or drug dependencies and runaway or homeless status:

"The work of the commission continues to raise awareness of human trafficking. As a result, more victims are being identified, more support services are being provided, and comprehensive victim protocols are being implemented throughout Ohio," the report states.

To read the full thing, click or tap here.

So how does someone recognize the signs of human trafficking? Below is a list published by Polaris, a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that works to combat and prevent modern-day slavery and human trafficking:

Common Work and Living Conditions: The individual(s) in question Is not free to leave or come and go as he/she wishes Is under 18 and is providing commercial sex acts Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp/manager Is unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips Works excessively long and/or unusual hours Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off Was recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his/her work High-security measures exist in the work and/or living locations (e.g. opaque windows, boarded up windows, bars on windows, barbed wire, security cameras, etc.)

Poor Mental Health or Abnormal Behavior Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement Avoids eye contact

Poor Physical Health Lacks health care Appears malnourished Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement, or torture

Lack of Control Has few or no personal possessions Is not in control of his/her own money, no financial records, or bank account Is not in control of his/her own identification documents (ID or passport) Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves (a third party may insist on being present and/or translating)

Other Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where he/she is staying/address Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or do not know what city he/she is in Loss of sense of time Has numerous inconsistencies in his/her story



