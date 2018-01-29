Lawmaker throws shade at DeVos over State of the Union ticket typo

The 28-question survey ranges from the border wall to the president's stance on North Korea.

The 28-question survey ranges from the border wall to the president's stance on North Korea.

RNC wants to know how Pres. Trump is doing before State of the Union

(RNN) - A Democratic lawmaker poked fun at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over a typographical error noticed on the State of the Union tickets.

The tickets spelled union "uniom."

In a tweet, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-AZ, said "Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking..."

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

The House Sergeant at Arms Office told The Hill that the misprint was being corrected.

Senators weren't confident that Devos had the experience to run the Department of Education because of her background in private education. As a result, her confirmation vote deadlocked with two Republican senators voting against her - Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. It took Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote to confirm her, the Washington Post reported.

Grijalva's background in education includes serving on the Tuscon School District Governing Board, where he helped implement bilingual education in Arizona. He was first elected to Congress in 2002.

He spoke out against Devos previously in June 2017 after the Department of Education rolled back Obama-era regulations designed to protect college students and hold for-profit colleges accountable for fraudulent activity.

“We can now say without doubt that Secretary DeVos has never been, nor will ever be, an advocate for students when the forces of money-geared institutions are involved,” Grijalva said.

