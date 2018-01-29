Suspect comments on his own 'wanted' post

As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.

That was the case Wednesday when the Mason County Sheriff Department Facebook page posted two wanted posters.

The post was for information on the whereabouts of Jason Earl Ormes and Ricky Warran Mack II who are believed to be together.

That's when things took a turn for the unusual.

Mack, who's wanted for a Bench Warrant commented on the post.

Not to be outdone, the sheriff's department commented back with two rather hilarious responses.

As of Friday, Mack had not been captured, but the sheriff's department said they had assembled a small team of deputies and are following up on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason County Sheriff Department on Facebook or at 606-564-3309. They say you can remain anonymous.

