Cincinnati groups plan to take a knee at Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching but kickoff won't be without controversy beforehand.

A delegation of 19 people will depart Cincinnati for Minneapolis on Friday to participate in the "2018 Take A Knee Conference and Rally.

According to the group, the caravan includes members and supporters of Black Lives Matter: Cincinnati, the American Indian Movement, and Cincinnati Revolutionary Students.

The event that's subtitled, "Race, Police Violence, and the Right To Protest" is a two-day program that hopes to draw participants and families from police brutality struggles across the country. The event is also looking to draw athletes who have taken a knee in various cities in a show of solidarity.

“I’m going on this trip to learn,” said Cassandra Sallee. “I think coming together to interact with other activists and organizations is a necessary part of cadre development, and I hope to leave with a deeper appreciation for this organization and the work we’re doing.”

Organizers behind the event say that after the program portion of the weekend, participants will gather as close to U.S. Bank Stadium as they can to collectively kneel in solidarity.

The organization says their event is to fight police brutality and institutionalized racism.

“I see no more fitting place,” Jake Dingler continued, “to shed light on this travesty of police violence than the largest sporting stage in the U.S. A national conversation has sprung from this protest and it's not a conversation that can die at the end of the football season.”

BLMC said they printed special 'take a knee' t-shirts to help raise funds for everyone that wanted to attend. They also said they took donations from people who heard about the delegation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.