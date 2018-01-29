Police in Indiana warn of license plate 'pull over' scam

If someone pulls up next to you on the roadway and tries to get your attention with a license plate, police recommend calling 911.

Police in Fishers, Ind. say this happened to a woman recently driving in the area. Fishers is just northeast of Indianapolis.

According to the Facebook post, a male passenger got the woman's attention, holding up a license plate and pretending it belonged to her.

She knew her license plate number, however, and police say she continued driving. You can see the full post below:

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.