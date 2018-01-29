Rescuers: more than 20 cats being removed from 'hoarder home'

Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.

The Tri-State Noah Project, the organization in charge of the rescue mission, is not identifying the owners since they are currently working with the rescue. Rescuers have said the home is located in Covington near 12th Street and Russell Street.

The animals that have been living in the home range in age, size and color. The one thing rescuers said they all have in common is the fact that they have been housed in what appears to be a hoarder home.



"There was trash everywhere, just roaches, garbage on top of cats, just laundry boxes. Everything just piled up," Laura Bamberger, the founder of the Tri-State Noah Project, said.



According to Bamberger, the felines are friendly and have only minor medical issues, like fleas and possible worms.



However, Bamberger said the dirt and disarray is not healthy for animals or for humans.

"It's always shocking to see it, and it's sad to know that people live that way," Bamberger said. "You don't want to see anyone in that situation."

While these kinds of cases are nothing new for rescuers, Bamberger said the circumstances this time are different because the pet owners actually asked for her aid and admitted the situation is overwhelming and out of control.



"It's important for people not to judge in these situations, and it's easy to do, but they are reaching out for help," Bamberger said.



Rescuing and removing the more than 20 cats has been taking some time.



Some of the smallest cats, per Bamberger, have already been adopted into new homes. Others are in need of foster families.



The adults are all in line to be spayed and neutered.



Bamberger said the process is a work in progress - one cat, one crate, at a time.



"Right now the big thing is just getting them the help that they need, and when we show the photos, and we tell the story, it's not to shame the people," Bamberger said. "It's so people understand the reality of the situation and why it's so important to get the animals out of there."

Bamberger said she is reaching out to local organizations who might be able to help the owners deal with the hoarding situation.



The owners have said they would like to keep a couple of the cats. Bamberger said she is open to the idea if conditions improve.



If you would like to help by fostering, volunteering, adopting or donating, visit the Tri-State Noah Project's Facebook page or website for more information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.