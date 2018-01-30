Ex-official for county charged in theft of over $1.8M

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a northeast Ohio county's former chief technology officer and his daughter have been indicted on charges accusing them of stealing more than $1.8 million in public money.

Geauga County's prosecutor said Monday that Stephen Decatur was indicted on charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft and theft in office.

Cleveland.com reports authorities say Decatur authorized Geauga County payments to a company owned by daughter Stephanie Stewart and to another vendor, whose identity wasn't immediately released. Court records allege the companies then sent cashier's checks that Decatur put in his personal account.

Stewart, of Akron, was indicted on charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and aggravated theft.

Decatur's attorney declined to comment immediately Monday. Court records don't list an attorney for Stewart.

