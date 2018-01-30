New approach coming to southwest Ohio transportation issues

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Government and transportation service leaders say they have a new approach for the Cincinnati region's transportation issues.
They plan a Tuesday press conference to unveil a partnership meant to better connect people across the region. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and the Cincinnati USA Regional chamber's president, Jill Meyer, are among those planning to take part.
Public transportation can be spotty in southwest Ohio, and traffic congestion is aggravated by the outdated Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River. It's deemed functionally obsolete, but lacks funding for a replacement.
Ohio's Democratic U.S. senator, Sherrod Brown, says he'd like to hear President Donald Trump address such needs in Tuesday night's State of the Union address with a plan to "rebuild the nation's bridges and invest in our entire infrastructure system."
