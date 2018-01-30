City to limit tax incentives to jobs paying $15 an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Columbus mayor says future economic tax incentives from the city will be limited to companies whose jobs pay a minimum of $15 an hour.
Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther also is proposing a new property tax abatement program to spur development in neighborhoods with challenges. Ginther and city council members outlined the plan Monday for Ohio's capital, which is also the state's largest city.
The tax abatement program requires developers receiving abatements for apartments and rehabbed single-family houses in better neighborhoods to set aside one of every five units for affordable housing.
The mayor says the city will give special tax incentive consideration to companies locating in needier neighborhoods and on former brownfield sites.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The list of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Ohio is out, and the Queen City is listed multiple times.Full Story >
The list of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Ohio is out, and the Queen City is listed multiple times.Full Story >
According to WalletHub, Cincinnati comes in at 10 for the 'Best Football Cities for Fans.'Full Story >
According to WalletHub, Cincinnati comes in at 10 for the 'Best Football Cities for Fans.'Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.Full Story >
Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.Full Story >
A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >