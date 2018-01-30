Which bridges in Cincinnati are 'structurally deficient'?

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association has bad news for Cincinnati.

The list of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Ohio is out, and the Queen City is listed multiple times.

Four Cincinnati bridges made the top 25 list:

The Western Hills Viaduct.

Columbia Parkway over I-471.

I-71 ramp over Eggleston Avenue.

Marburg Road over Marburg Avenue.



Butler, Warren and Adams county do not have bridges on the top 25 list.



The Federal Highway Administration says a bridge is classified as structurally deficient if the condition of the deck, superstructure, substructure, or culvert and retaining wall is considered poor by inspectors.

Advanced section loss and deterioration generally receives a poor condition rating.



