Family says longtime Ohio businessman deported to Jordan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - The family of an Ohio businessman who lived in the United States for 38 years says he has been deported to his native Jordan.
Family members of Amer Othman say he boarded a flight out of the country late Monday. The Youngstown man had been in the custody of federal immigration agents since Jan. 16.
The Youngstown Vindicator reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment on Othman's case.
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan had tried to stop Othman's deportation through a private bill that President Donald Trump's administration ignored. He said on Twitter Monday that he was "extremely disappointed" by the outcome.
WKYC-TV reports that Othman's family plans to hold a rally in Cleveland on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The list of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Ohio is out, and the Queen City is listed multiple times.Full Story >
The list of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Ohio is out, and the Queen City is listed multiple times.Full Story >
According to WalletHub, Cincinnati comes in at 10 for the 'Best Football Cities for Fans.'Full Story >
According to WalletHub, Cincinnati comes in at 10 for the 'Best Football Cities for Fans.'Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Watch for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday evening.Full Story >
Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.Full Story >
Local rescuers are working to save more than 20 cats they describe as living in a hoarding situation, while they also try to help the owners of the animals.Full Story >
A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
A city dispatcher was arrested and charged with threatening to cause physical harm to a fellow dispatcher at the Cincinnati Police Communications Center, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >