Website ranks Cincinnati as a top football city

Some Bengals fans may be thankful for the end of what they felt was a tough NFL season to swallow.

But don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom in Cincinnati for football fans.

According to WalletHub, Cincinnati comes in at 10 for the 'Best Football Cities for Fans.'

The company says they made this ranking based on favorable conditions for football fans.

WalletHub's scoring system was made up of categories like NFL fan engagement, average price of a ticket, number of head coaches in the past 10 seasons, and stadium capacity.

The ranking also lists Cincinnati with the fourth most accessible NFL stadium.

WalletHub ranks Green Bay at 1 for best football cities and Jacksonville, FL at 30 before delving into college football cities.

