2 children, 2 adults missing after fire guts Cleveland home

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.
Firefighters say a woman believed to be the children's mother escaped the fire early Tuesday morning by jumping from the home on the city's east side. She was taken to a hospital, and information about her condition wasn't immediately released.
Investigators say a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, their father and another man are missing.
Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. The state fire marshal's office will help investigate.
