Recipes: Sweet Potato Waffles and Apple Pie compote

If you're looking to switch up your breakfast options, you can give this recipe a try.

Sweet Potato Waffles:

Makes about 6 waffles

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 1/2 cups flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 can (13- or 14-ounce) coconut milk

1 cup of water

1 1/4 cups pureed sweet potatoes (or pumpkin, or other winter squash)

In one bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, powder, salt, ginger, orange zest, and sugar. In a large bowl, whisk together the melted butter, eggs, coconut milk, water and pureed sweet potatoes. Then, stir in the dry ingredients just until smooth. Follow your waffle iron's direction for making a waffle and cook until crispy (about 5 minutes) or make into pancakes.

Apple Pie compote:

makes enough for 6 waffles

3 tart apples peeled, cored and cut in chunks (such as Granny Smith)

2 tablespoons water

¼ cup maple syrup

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Place apples and water in a heavy saucepan and stir over medium-high heat until the mixture is bubbling. Reduce heat to low and cover. Cook, stirring often, until the apples have cooked down but still have some texture,10 - 15 minutes. Add maple syrup, lemon juice, and spices, cover and simmer for another 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm or hot.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.