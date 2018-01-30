Recipes: spinach, crab, and artichoke dip - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipes: spinach, crab, and artichoke dip

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Spinach, crab and artichoke dip. Recipe courtesy Morton's The Steakhouse.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

With Super Bowl Sunday just a few days away, you may be looking for snacks to add to your menu.

Spinach, Crab and Artichoke Dip-Home recipe: 3 portions

  • Butter, unsalted 2 tsp
  • Spanish onions, minced ¼ cup
  • Cream cheese ½ pound
  • ½ and ½ ¼ cup
  • Tabasco sauce ½ tsp
  • Worcestershire sauce ½ tsp
  • Old Bay seasoning ½ tsp
  • Horseradish, strained 1 ½ tsp
  • Spinach, blanched and chopped ¾ cup
  • Artichoke hearts, drained, cut into 1/16 cuts 6 ounces ( approx. ½ of a 15 ounce can)
  • Crabmeat, canned, (Super Lump) 8 ounces
  • Parmesan cheese, grated 3 TBL

Place the butter and the onions in medium sauce pan over medium heat and saute for about 2 minutes until the onions are translucent. Cut the cream cheese into small cubes. Add them to the butter and onions. Melt the cheese over medium heat while stirring. When the mixture is smooth, add the ½ and ½ and whisk it into mixture.

Add all other ingredients except the crab meat and fold together until thoroughly mixed.

Gently fold in the crab meat. When everything is mixed well, divide the mixture into 3 serving dishes. Top each portion with 1 TBL of Parmesan cheese. Place the dishes in a 350 degree oven and bake until mixture is bubbling around the edges and the cheese is golden brown, approx. 10-12 minutes.

