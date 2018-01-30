Cincinnati police looking for missing man

Cincinnati police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Police say Roy Haynes, 43, was last seen on Jan. 26 when he ran out of his house and into a woody area in his neighborhood.

He is not a hazard, police say, but they do believe he may be in danger.

Police say Haynes was last seen wearing a bright blue hoody, white t-shirt, brown pants, and brown timberland shoes. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighs around 164 pounds.

The person who reported Haynes missing says he enjoys sitting on the city steps.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police.

