Recipes: Slim-n-trim blueberry smoothie

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
If you're looking for a smoothie recipe to keep you full while trying to stay healthy, you might try this recipe.

Slim-N-Trim Blueberry:

  • Frozen Wild Blueberries   
    • 2 Cups
  • Blueberry or Apple Juice  
    • ½ Cup
  • Lemon Juice                        
    • 1 Teaspoon
  • Vanilla Gladiator                
    • 1 Tablespoon

Blend for 35 seconds.

