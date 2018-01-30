Recipes: Buffalo cauliflower bites - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipes: Buffalo cauliflower bites

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Super Bowl Sunday doesn't have to be filled with unhealthy snacks. You can try this recipe for a healthy substitute. 

Buffalo cauliflower bites:

  • 6 cups fresh cauliflower bites
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • pinch of salt
  • pinch of pepper
  • 1/2 cup white vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne 40
  • 8 oz greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon gorgonzola powder
  • preheat oven to 450
  • spray baking sheet with paw paw's pecan oil
  • combine vinegar and cayenne
  • put cauliflower in gallon bag  
  • add cayenne vinegar mixture
  • shake bag until well-coated
  • pour onto baking sheet
  • bake for 20 minutes
  • combine yogurt and gorgonzola powder as a bleu cheese dip
  • yield - about 6 cups 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly