White Castle robbery suspect held employees at gunpoint

A Cincinnati White Castle was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the store on the 9700 block of Colerain Avenue.

The Colerain police department said the call came in around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Court documents say the suspect identified as Keven Oliver forced the employees into the back of the restaurant at gunpoint where he forced them to open the safe.

Police say Oliver stole $932.34 from the safe and drive-thru crash drawer then fled, but they were able to catch him at the corner of Springdale Road and Niagara Street.

The gun he used in the robbery was stolen from the Covington Police Department, police say.

Oliver is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and receiving stolen property.

