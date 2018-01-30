Body found in woods a week after hit-skip crash ID'd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man involved in a non-injury, hit-skip crash and who apparently died in a nearby wooded area after leaving the crash scene has been identified.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the man's body was found Monday by a sheriff's deputy trying to retrace the path of the driver who left the scene of the Jan. 22 crash near Interstate 270 in central Ohio. The Franklin County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the body as that of 41-year-old Jeremy Wayne Boggs, of Delaware, Ohio.

Sheriff's officials confirmed Boggs was the driver in the crash.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a sheriff's spokesman says the coroner's office hasn't determined a cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

Authorities say they continue to investigate.

