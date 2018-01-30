Officers saves woman after more than 24-hours in creek

A Greater Cincinnati Area police officer was recognized recently for a good deed.

The Goshen Township Police Department says Officer Dillon West saved the life of a woman on Sept. 26.

West was doing a night time business check on State Route 28 around 2:20 a.m. morning when he heard screams for help, the police department says.

West said he began searching the area and found that the screams were coming from under the bridge on State Route 132, south of State Route 28.

That's where West says he found Teeya Kirkland, a disabled woman, in the creek with her wheelchair on the bank.

West called Goshen Township EMS to take Kirkland to the hospital where it was found that she had been in the creek for about 36 hours before West found her.

Kirkland's disability kept her from being able to climb up the embankment.

The police department honored West at a meeting where Kirkland was also in attendance and posted his story to their Facebook page.

