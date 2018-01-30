How much data does it take to fix a city's transportation troubles? Uber intends to find out

Uber is joining forces with the city of Cincinnati in what the company calls a "new way of partnering with cities."

"Uber is joining forces with Cincinnati to announce a long-term partnership that we hope serves as a model for others: the Cincinnati Mobility Lab," the company wrote on its website this week. "We’re making a multi-year commitment to work with the Cincinnati region to ensure that the benefits of new transportation options are widely shared."

This will, perhaps obviously, mean an expanded Uber presence in Cincinnati. But the partnership also represents an onslaught of information.

The big-ticket item in all of this could be the access to data sharing platform Uber Movement -- here's what the Washington Post had to say about the deal:

So far -- aside from some mandatory data dumps and limited peeks at ride-hailing travel times through the web platform Uber Movement -- the company has closely guarded its data. That will soon change... The deal includes a first-of-its kind analysis for local transit agencies in Cincinnati and adjacent Northern Kentucky to draw on Uber data --- likely including hot spots, response times, costs of service and trends -- for future planning. It’s a jump start on data so many other cities covet.

You can read more about what the company had to say here, but here is a quick breakdown:

Uber is commissioning a transportation consulting firm known for balancing the needs and safety of users while prioritizing the mobility of public transportation.

Uber is bringing its data sharing platform, Uber Movement, to the Cincinnati region.

Uber is launching a study with local transit agencies, sharing data with them to help develop a strategy for future service.

Uber is creating an employer forum to address how technology can work with the private sector to solve commuting challenges.

Uber will put together a forum on the topic of managing transportation mobility in a way that aims to overcome the traditional boundaries between transportation modes.

Uber is also bringing its national partnership with Meals on Wheels to Cincinnati by helping recruit the next generation of volunteers.

In recent months, the city has discussed attempts to lure employers such as Amazon and Apple Inc. to the area. As reported by our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the region's transportation infrastructure has been a big part of that discussion. Mayor John Cranley says transportation will be a key ingredient in a planned bid for Apple's new campus, the Enquirer reports.

"Technology on its own is not a solution for urban problems -- but done right, and in partnership with others, we believe shared mobility has the potential to contribute to a better world for all," the company wrote.

