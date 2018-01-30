Dem titan Ed Rendell joins Ohio's Pillich on campaign trail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Democratic governor candidate Connie Pillich has hit the campaign trail with former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (ren-DEHL').

Rendell joined the former state legislator Tuesday as she shook hands with customers at Tommy's Diner in Columbus.

Rendell, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, said he supports Pillich because of her leadership abilities. He also predicted heavy female turnout this year, which he said will help her as the only woman in the Democratic primary.

Democrat Richard Cordray picked up support Tuesday from second-term Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the five-way primary.

Other Democrats in the race are ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine faces Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor in the GOP primary.

