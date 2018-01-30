Kentucky student hospitalized with probable meningitis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky says a student has been hospitalized with a probable case of bacterial meningitis.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the university announced in a tweet on Monday that the strain of meningitis has not been confirmed but that anyone on campus with symptoms such as sudden fever and neck stiffness should seek medical attention immediately.
The university says the area where the student lives is being professionally cleaned and anyone who may have been in close contact with the student is being provided with information and resources.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bacterial meningitis is potentially fatal but can be treated with antibiotics. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and confusion.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
