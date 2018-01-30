Attorney general talks opioid scourge during Kentucky visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Kentucky to tout a new program that targets doctors who overprescribe opioids.
Sessions visited the U.S. attorney's offices in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning to discuss efforts to curb drug abuse in areas where overdose deaths are surging.
Sessions says an estimated 64,000 Americans died of overdose in 2016. Sessions says that's about the population of Bowling Green. The new program will focus on opioid-related health care fraud by using data to find out which doctors are prescribing the most drugs and whose patients are dying of overdoses. He says the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit will also target "hot spot" districts, including Kentucky.
Sessions also praised the police response to the fatal school shooting last week at Marshall County High School.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.Full Story >
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a black handgun, police radio, SWAT uniform, gun holster, and tactical bag were taken from a personal vehicle earlier this month.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a black handgun, police radio, SWAT uniform, gun holster, and tactical bag were taken from a personal vehicle earlier this month.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen leaving her house on Monday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen leaving her house on Monday night.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area police officer was recognized recently for a good deed.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area police officer was recognized recently for a good deed.Full Story >
After cold temps Tuesday, a warm-up is on the way.Full Story >
After cold temps Tuesday, a warm-up is on the way.Full Story >