Reds add to bullpen with vet David Hernandez

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Reds have signed relief pitcher David Hernandez to a two-year contract.

Hernandez, a 32-year-old free agent, pitched for the Angels and Diamondbacks this past season compiling a 3.11 ERA in 64 appearances.

A right-handed pitcher, Hernandez has pitched eight Major League seasons for four different clubs.

The Reds have now signed two free agent pitchers to bolster their bullpen -- Hernandez and Jared Hughes.

