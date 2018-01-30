Middletown police: 3 in custody, bag of firearms recovered after gun shop theft

Three people are in custody after an attempted gun shop robbery in Middletown, police said.

Police officers were dispatched Sunday to Roberson's Gun Shop on State Route 4 near Trenton Franklin Road. As officers were crossing the bridge and entering the area they were advised by a witness that a black Honda with taped over tags was seen westbound on Trenton Franklin.

One of the officers saw a black vehicle with a woman inside near Trinity Church. After a stop, Natasha Harrison gave up and told officers she left two men back at the gun shop, saying one of them was Simual Albin, Jr.

Police had received reports from concerned residents that they'd seen men carrying armloads of guns out of the front door.

With the help of Koda, a K-9 officer, police tracked down John Johnson, who the woman told them was involved in the robbery attempt.

Authorities cleared the scene after finding a 6 Sauer A-R rifle and a bag full of handguns, but not Albin.

Albin was later taken into custody and charged with theft, theft of firearms, and breaking and entering. Johnson was charged with the same.

Harrison has been charged with complicity to theft and complicity to breaking and entering.

