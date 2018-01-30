Zac Efron channels serial killer in chilling photo on Cincinnati movie set

Bundy in 1978 (Left) Instagram photo from Efron on set in January 2018. (Flikr/ DCTWINKIE5500 and Instgram/zacefron))

Zac Efron is channeling his inner serial killer and, judging by a new photo, he’s a dead ringer for the part.

Tuesday's chilling Instagram post shows the movie star looking eerily similar to Ted Bundy as he sits behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle. Bundy was known to lure his victims into his tan Beetle and kill them inside the car during his 1970s murder spree.

The Beetle has been called Bundy's “death wagon.”

30-year-old Efron is playing the notorious serial killer in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a Bundy biopic that is being filmed in the greater Cincinnati area.

It’s not clear where in the Tri-State Efron shot the Beetle scene, but cast and crew members have been spotted around Covington, Over-the-Rhine, Clermont County and Kenton County.

Lilly Collins stars opposite Efron as Bundy’s former girlfriend.

Collins, daughter of recording artist Phil Collins, appears to be taking time to site-see in the Tri-State. She’s posted Instagram photos of the Roebling suspension bridge, Covington’s Ascent building and the Strong Man mural in OTR.

Co-star Angela Sarafyan, known for her role on Westworld, has also posted a few beauty shots of Covington and Cincinnati.

Last week, production took over the jails in Kenton and Clermont counties.

Efron shot several scenes in one of the jail pods inside the Kenton and Clermont counties detention centers.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones even filmed two small speaking parts for the film. The sheriff insisted he can't divulge much about his role until producers give him permission.

