Cincinnati police searching for missing 14-year-old

Cincinnati Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen leaving her house on Monday night.

Nariah Griffin was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on Wade Walk Street.

She is 5'3", 120 pounds, has red hair and green eyes.

Police said she is in good mental and physical health.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the location of the above missing person is asked to call 911 or contact The Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212.

