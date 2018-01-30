SWAT uniform, handgun, police radio stolen from officer's personal car

Cincinnati police say a black handgun, police radio, SWAT uniform, gun holster, and tactical bag were taken from a personal vehicle earlier this month.

The incident took place Jan. 26 around 3:30 a.m.

Two subjects entered a parking lot at 801 Linn St. and removed the items from the trunk of the unoccupied vehicle, according to authorities.

The photos associated with this story show the people -- and the pickup truck -- police believe may be involved. Those with information on this incident should contact Cincinnati police.

